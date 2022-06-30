Soha Ali Khan shares adorable video of Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya enjoying indoor bike ride; WATCH

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They are very active on social media and often post their adorable pictures and videos, giving major couples to their fans. Well, if there is something cuter than them then it has to be their daughter Inaaya. She is adorable and Soha never misses a chance to make her fans go aww with Inaaya’s adorable pictures and videos. Meanwhile, Soha on Wednesday shared a super cute video of Inaaya and Kunal which will surely melt your heart.

In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen riding indoor bikes in the cutest way possible. At first it seems like Kunal is winning the race but Inaaya at the end steals the show as she defeats her dad and pulls a drift in style. Sharing the video, Soha captioned it as: “Tokyo drift! #monsoon #indoorplay.”

Click here to see Soha’s post:

Recently, the family of three took a trip to London and Soha Ali Khan made it a point to share her travelogue with her followers.

To note, Kunal and Soha believe in dividing parenting duties and often set examples for fans. Talking about the same, Kunal had told News18 that true partnership works by dividing the responsibilities. However, he was all praises for Soha and said, “I have to confess that I think she does most of the heavy lifting and I'm there for the good stuff. But there are times when if Soha has to work and she is away then I have to do all of that and I enjoy doing it, but I think Soha also enjoys it, more than I do”. Kunal also admitted spoiling his little girl with ice cream.

Meanwhile, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April