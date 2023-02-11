Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable family PHOTO; Fans miss Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is one of the gorgeous actresses and fans just love her work. She is very active on social media and keeps her followers hooked on her by sharing exclusive photos and updates. Apart from this, she is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout routine with her fans on Instagram and motivates them to stay fit. Besides this, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, the actress shared an adorable family picture and we are just in awe. Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable family picture

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared an adorable family picture of the Pataudis as they were having lunch. In the photo, Saif Ali Khan was standing with his sister Soha and Kareena Kapoor was holding his little one Jehangir in her arms. Sharmila Tagore was sitting on the chair with Taimur sitting on his laps. On the other hand, Saif’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen posing for the camera with Innaya standing by her side. It was a perfect family picture and Soha captioned it ‘The pride (minus a couple of cubs).’ However, what caught our attention was Innaya’s cutesy expression and the way Jeh baba was looking at his aunt. As soon as Soha posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Many netizens commented that Sara Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu is missing in the photo. Check out the post here

About Soha’s work Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently turned into an author with Kunal Kemmu as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo. Soha was last seen in a fiction show called Hush-Hush. Currently, the actress wrapped the shooting of Chorri 2.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan looks radiant as she shares gorgeous PICS in pink suit