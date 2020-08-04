Soha Ali Khan shares a beautiful glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya’s Rakhi celebration and it is pure love

Soha Ali Khan breaks the internet as she shares pics of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu tying Rakhi to Taimur Ali Khan.

The nation recently celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan and the social media was inundated with best wishes and pics of Rakhi celebrations. Not just the commoners but the celebrities were also seen sharing beautiful glimpses of their celebrations of the festival. Amid this, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s Rakhi celebration adorable pics on the special day had taken the internet by a storm lately and it was difficult to take our eye off the brother-sister duo’s cuteness.

And now Soha Ali Khan has shared some beautiful glimpses of Taimur and Inaaya’s Rakhi celebrations and they are winning hearts. In the pics, the brother-sister duo was seen twinning in white as Inaaya performed the Rakhi rituals with little Tim Tim. She was seen applying teeka to Taimur while was seen helping her tying the Rakhi to Taimur while the latter watched it with an innocent look on his face. Interestingly, the Nawab of Pataudi was also seen twinning with his son Tamiur in his white kurta pyjama. One could also see Soha in the backdrop who was holding the aarti thaali. She captioned the image as, “Happy rakshabandhan #timandinni.”

Take a look at Taimur and Inaaya’s Rakhi celebration:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared a beautiful picture of the family lunch on Instagram. The pics included , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Saif Ali Khan, , Tara Sutaria, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, and . Interestingly, Karisma Kapoor had missed the family lunch.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2020: Taimur Ali Khan aces mom Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pout & leaves Inaaya Naumi gawking at him

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×