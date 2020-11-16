Soha Ali Khan shares a beautiful pic with brother Saif Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj and it is sheer love

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Soha Ali Khan sent love to brother Saif Ali Khan as she shared a stunning pic from her mehendi ceremony.

Bollywood has witnessed several beautiful brother-sister jodis who never fail to dish out major sibling goals. Amid this is the royal sibling duo and Soha Ali Khan who often win hearts with their adorable chemistry. In fact, Soha, who is an avid social media user, is often seen sharing love filed posts for her family which takes the social media by a storm. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Tum Mile actress has shared yet another adorable post and this time for her brother Saif Ali Khan.

As the nation celebrated the festival of Bhai Dooj today, Soha decided to shower love on her elder brother. Taking to her Instagram story, Soha shared an unseen pic from her mehendi ceremony, wherein the actress was seen dressed in a magenta coloured suit with golden embroidery. On the other hand, Saif looked dapper in his grey kurta and was seen having a hearty laugh with his sister. While it appeared to be a candid picture, it spoke volumes about Soha and Saif’s love. The actress captioned the image, “#happybhaidooj”.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Bhai Dooj post for Saif Ali Khan:

Earlier, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan had also shared a beautiful post for brother . She had shared stunning pics with Ibrahim on Instagram and wrote about how much she is missing her brother on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. “Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can’t wait to bully you again,” the Love Aaj Kal actress captioned the post.

