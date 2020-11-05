Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying reading at home & it’s beyond adorable

Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share an adorable photo of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying her reading time at home. The cute photo of the little munchkin is bound to melt your heart.

If there is one cute munchkin in Bollywood whose photos manage to light up the internet, it is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The cute little girl often leaves fans in awe of her cute shenanigans. Often, Soha and Kunal share photos of her fun time at home on social media. From doing yoga with Kunal to indulging in art therapy, little Inaaya surely has been making the most of the time at home with her parents amid the ongoing pandemic.

Recently, Soha shared a cute glimpse of Inaaya's reading time at home and well, surely it proves that she too is following in the footsteps of her mom. Soha too is a voracious reader and looks like her little girl too enjoys the same. Taking to her Instagram story, Soha shared a cute photo of Inaaya sitting on her mat and spending time reading a childrens' book. In the picture, Inaaya is seen clad in a pink tee with navy blue tights. As she sits and reads through the book, the little one seems to be enjoying her time at home.

Soha shared the photo and left the internet in awe. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal ensured Inaaya stays at home. Often, both actors used to share cute photos of Inaaya enjoying time with her pet at home or chilling with them indoors. Recently, when Soha headed out of town, Inaaya accompanied her and while on workation, the actress used to share cute photos of her daughter on social media. Last month, Soha and Kunal celebrated Inaaya's birthday together and the little one won hearts in a blue dress that matched Frozen's, Princess Elsa.

Check out Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's photo:

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

