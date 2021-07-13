Soha Ali Khan shares glimpses of her 'bright & breezy' moment with Inaaya as she attends a birthday party

Soha Ali Khan shared a couple of photos to her Instagram Story which featured Inaaya, Neha Dhupia, Simone Khambatta and the birthday girl.

Soha Ali Khan never fails to share some fun moments on the gram and she did just that this week. The doting mum, who shares adorable moments of daughter Inaaya, shared some precious moments from a birthday party she recently attended. As is with kids birthday parties, the parents here also seemed to have a blast as they joined in on the fun.

Soha shared a couple of photos to her Instagram Story which featured Inaaya, Neha Dhupia, Simone Khambatta and the birthday girl. Calling it 'bright and breezy', Soha shared a boomerang video with Inaaya in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen standing out on the patio as heavy wind blows by.

In another boomerang, she shared a glimpse of the mum's having their own share of fun. While Simone can be seen hitting the pinata, Neha Dhupia can be seen playing a prank on someone by sneakily pickpocketing their phone. In another adorable photo, Soha shared a glimpse of the birthday girl and Inaaya sitting around and playing.

Check out the photos from Soha and Inaaya's latest outing:

Recently, Inaaya's dad and actor Kunal Kemmu in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla revealed the parenting challenges during lockdown. "Honestly, the whole challenge, the major brunt of it has been championed by Soha. She’s very hands on. I think she takes it upon herself, it’s her homework. Inaaya’s homework is her homework. So, I can’t even begin to say that it’s been very challenging because I know that the major chunk of it, Soha has been handling," Kunal had said. Read more about it by clicking on the link below.

