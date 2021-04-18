Soha Ali Khan shares her 'shades of lockdown' perfectly captured by husband Kunal Kemmu  

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a myriad of her emotions that she's going through, courtesy the lockdown in Maharashtra. Check out her photos below.

The second wave of Covid 19 has hit us like no other. With several states reporting record high number of cases, Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected state. Last week Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a semi-lockdown in the state with only essential services functioning. And this lockdown has enforced us as well as Bollywood celebs to sit inside the four walls of our home.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a myriad of her emotions that she's going through, now that she's indoors. Soha's husband and actor Kunal Kemmu perfectly captured it and Soha aptly called it 'shades of lockdown'. In the series of photos, Kunal captured Soha in a pensive mood as she can be seen staring out the window.

Sharing the photo, Soha captioned it, "Shades of lockdown @kunalkemmu #lockdown #sunday #weekendmood." Soha's older sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the photo saying, "Shades of life...unfold. Lighten the mood. And enjoy the blessings surrounding you... Stay safe. Lots of love."

On Saturday, Saba Ali Khan looked into the family archives and dug out a timeless photo with her two siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan. The black and white images show Saba, Saif and Soha living their carefree days with a big smile on their faces.

