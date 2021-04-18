  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Soha Ali Khan shares her 'shades of lockdown' perfectly captured by husband Kunal Kemmu  

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a myriad of her emotions that she's going through, courtesy the lockdown in Maharashtra. Check out her photos below.
3939 reads Mumbai
Soha Ali Khan shares her 'shades of lockdown' perfectly captured by husband Kunal Kemmu.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The second wave of Covid 19 has hit us like no other. With several states reporting record high number of cases, Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected state. Last week Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a semi-lockdown in the state with only essential services functioning. And this lockdown has enforced us as well as Bollywood celebs to sit inside the four walls of our home. 

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a myriad of her emotions that she's going through, now that she's indoors. Soha's husband and actor Kunal Kemmu perfectly captured it and Soha aptly called it 'shades of lockdown'. In the series of photos, Kunal captured Soha in a pensive mood as she can be seen staring out the window. 

Sharing the photo, Soha captioned it, "Shades of lockdown @kunalkemmu #lockdown #sunday #weekendmood." Soha's older sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the photo saying, "Shades of life...unfold. Lighten the mood. And enjoy the blessings surrounding you... Stay safe. Lots of love." 

Check out Soha Ali Khan's photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

On Saturday, Saba Ali Khan looked into the family archives and dug out a timeless photo with her two siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan. The black and white images show Saba, Saif and Soha living their carefree days with a big smile on their faces. 

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan's UNSEEN photo with sister Saba, mum Sharmila & late dad Tiger Pataudi is all things precious

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Soha Ali Khan captures a sweet PIC of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sharing sandwiches with her furry friend
After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan urges all to 'Wear a mask' in PIC with Inaaya; Says 'Show your love'
PICS: Soha, Kunal Kemmu reach Kareena & Saif's home for Holi; Inaaya marks favourite festival with a splash
Soha Ali Khan bids adieu to Pataudi Palace after her stay with Kunal Kemmu & Inaaya; Says 'We’ll see you anon'
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying a dip in the pool with dad Kunal Kemmu; SEE PICS
Soha Ali Khan treats fans with cute PICS of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu playing with a goat it at the Pataudi Palace
close