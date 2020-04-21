Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is set to enter 'the magical world of stories' amid lockdown; See Pic

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Soha Ali Khan has shared an adorable picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in which she is all set for storytime.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the cutest and adorable kids in B-town. Just like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. We saw her dress up in a Halloween costume, celebrate Children's Day with daddy Kunal, chant the Gayatri Mantra where she stole the show with her cuteness. This 2-year-old kid has already garnered a lot of fans.

While Soha is quarantined at home with Kunal and Inaaya, the actress has been sharing some cute pictures of her little daughter. Recently, Soha shared an adorable pic of Inaaya, where the little one is seen in a blue top and striped white pajamas and is busy selecting a storybook to read. Soha has started a 'Super-fun Zoom Storytelling session with The Mommy Network in association with Quarantcharity'. After the session, the actress was showing the books to fans, which grabbed little Inaaya's attention. Sharing the pic of the cute munchkin, mommy Soha wrote, "Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime." Soha has shared the same pic on her Instagram story and wrote, "Spoilt for choice. The magical world of stories."

Meanwhile, recently, Inaaya turned into Kunal’s trainer and was seen helping him do his workout in her nursery. Kunal captioned the video as “I got the best trainer in the business.” In the video, the cute munchkin was seen sitting on a stool with her hands stretched out to his dad while Kunal was seen doing crunches. The two actors - Soha and Kunal keep sharing updates about Inaaya’s shenanigans on social media.

