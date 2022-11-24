Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s cute letter to Santa ahead of Christmas; PIC
Soha Ali Khan always shares her daughter's pictures on her social media handle.
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most popular star kids. She has a huge fan following. Well, Christmas is still a month away but looks like Inaaya has prepared her list of favourite things. She has written a cute letter for Santa which was shared by Soha on social media. The actress also shared a picture of the star kid prepping a Christmas tree.
Soha’s Instagram post:
Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a picture of Inaaya decorating the Christmas tree with red baubles. She wore a pink full-sleeve T-shirt with black pants. In another picture, Soha shared a handwritten note of her daughter for Santa Claus. It read, “Dear Santa, I hope too are happy. This is mi list of presents: 1. Dress calr bloo, 2. For mama (sketch of a dress), A Book (sketch of a book), 3. For Papa's shoes (drawing of boots) kalr red. Lav Inaaya.” The handwritten letter was kept with a toy on a table.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Soha wrote, “Only a month to go so we thought we should get into the spirit of things... starting with our letter to Santa (santa and christmas tree emojis).”
Take a look here:
One of her fans wrote, “Such a cute letter to Santa.” Another fan commented, “What a well raised child! Starts with - I hope you are happy! Pristine!”
About Soha Ali Khan:
Soha and Kunal Kemmu welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. She often shares her daughter's pictures on Instagram. She was recently seen in a web series Hush Hush, which starred Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna and Kritika Kamra alongside Shahana Goswami.
