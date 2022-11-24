Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s cute letter to Santa ahead of Christmas; PIC

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most popular star kids. She has a huge fan following. Well, Christmas is still a month away but looks like Inaaya has prepared her list of favourite things. She has written a cute letter for Santa which was shared by Soha on social media. The actress also shared a picture of the star kid prepping a Christmas tree.

Soha’s Instagram post:

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a picture of Inaaya decorating the Christmas tree with red baubles. She wore a pink full-sleeve T-shirt with black pants. In another picture, Soha shared a handwritten note of her daughter for Santa Claus. It read, “Dear Santa, I hope too are happy. This is mi list of presents: 1. Dress calr bloo, 2. For mama (sketch of a dress), A Book (sketch of a book), 3. For Papa's shoes (drawing of boots) kalr red. Lav Inaaya.” The handwritten letter was kept with a toy on a table.