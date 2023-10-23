Soha Ali Khan shares PICS from Durga Puja celebrations at home; ‘Celebrating our little Naumi on Navmi’

The holy occasion of Navratri is going on. While the entire nation is immersed in the nine-day celebration of the auspicious festival, Bollywood celebrities are not any different. Several Tinsel Town stars including Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, and Rani Mukerji amongst others were spotted as they arrived for the Durga Puja in the city. Amongst others is Soha Ali Khan, who celebrated the culmination of the holy festival with her family at home. She dedicated this ‘Navmi’ to her ‘Naumi’.

Soha Ali Khan gives a peek into her Durga Puja celebrations with family

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram as she shared glimpses of her Navratri festivities on social media. In a sweet video, she can be seen offering prayers to the goddess Durga along with her family sans husband Kunal Kemmu. The video was accompanied by the track Dugga Elo by Monali Thakur and Guddu.

Sharing the video, she captioned the post, “Celebrating our little Naumi on Navmi (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) may you enjoy all nine forms of this festival’s blessings-Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment." Soha also added the hashtags like 'happy maha navami', and 'durga puja'.

Take a look:

The video starts with a beautiful glimpse of goddess Durga, followed by Soha’s little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu performing Puja, and it features the entire family sitting for the rituals. In one of the glimpses, Soha can be seen whispering something in Inaaya’s ear. In addition to this, the little kiddo can also be seen enjoying the delicacy of the day.

For the special occasion, Soha looked gorgeous in her traditional best with a red lehenga set, which she paired up with an embroidered multicolored blouse and mustard-colored dupatta. The actress accessorized her look with heavy earrings and kadhas in her arms, with a minimal makeup look. She tied her hair in a bun. The Rang De Basanti actress adorned a small red bindi which enhanced her overall look.

Soha Ali Khan dropped another post sharing a glimpse of her Puja celebrations

In addition to this, Soha also shared a multi-picture post giving a peek into her Puja celebrations. Along with the pictures, she also shared a video of her holding a Pooja thali, offering flowers to the goddess Durga. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Maha Navami to everyone #mahanavami #durgapuja #navratri”

Take a look:

The post shared by the actress drew several heartfelt reactions from fans and followers in the comments section.

