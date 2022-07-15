Soha Ali Khan shares PICS with 'little women' Sharmila Tagore & Inaaya; Fans say 'Three generations in frame'

Soha Ali Khan is a versatile actor who has played several impactful roles in films across genres and languages. She started her acting career with the romantic comedy film Dil Maange More (2004), and is best known for her role in the drama film Rang De Basanti. Later, she featured in films like Tum Mile, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and many more. She is an active social media user and often shares pictures with her family and her husband-actor Kunal Kemmu.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Soha shared pictures with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her mother Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram handle. She captioned them: "little women." In the photos, Sharmila is seen donning a pink colour shirt, while Soha wore a purple kurta. Inaaya, on the other hand, wore a baby pink dress. Reacting the photos, Saba Pataudi commented: "Precious moment!", Shweta Bachchan added: "Ahhhhhhhhhh priceless xx" While netizens also sent them immense love in the comments section. A user added: "So precious!!! 3 generations!!!" While another user wrote: "Women with great values."

Check out Soha Ali Khan's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently turned into an author with Kunal Kemmu as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th. Soha is also currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush. Whereas Sharmila is all set to return to films and will star in Gulmohar, which will also feature Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar along with Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in August 2022 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and is directed by Rahul Chittella.

