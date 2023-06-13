Soha Ali Khan shares ‘precious’ photos of Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore; Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora shower love

Soha Ali Khan often shares pictures and videos of her adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her Instagram. A while ago, the actress shared beautiful moments between her daughter and her mother-veteran actress Sharmila Tagore as they spent a day together. The actress posted photos of her mother with her daughter Inaaya from their ‘precious’ time together, where they can be seen enjoying food together, performing yoga poses, reading newspapers together and many more.

Inaaya’s pics with her badi ammi are too cute to miss

Soha Ali Khan shared a bunch of photos of Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore while she was enjoying her long-awaited pedicure. In one of the pictures, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen looking at an album with black-and-white photos of a cricket match, possibly featuring her late grandfather, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. There are also pictures of Sharmila adorably feeding her granddaughter with her own hands.

Taking to her Instagram, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Time with grandparents is so precious…the chance to learn from someone so far apart in years from you (and this works both ways), a second chance at parenting, the most unconditional love and the purest fun - and a chance for me to put my feet up and finally get that pedicure!!” Have a look:

Calling the pictures ‘precious,’ Shweta Bachchan commented, “These are precious Soha.” Malaika Arora said, “So precious.” She added a heart emoji too.

Fans react to Soha Ali Khan’s post

As soon as Soha dropped the pictures, fans started commenting lovely words. A fan wrote, “Love your posts the are so real.” Another commented, “Grandparents are the besssssst,” while the other said, “You shared the most precious, rare pics….” Others praised Soha for being the best mummy.

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. The actress is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. Soha often posts pictures with her family including Kunal, Inaaya and Sharmila. However, Soha is also a fitness inspiration as she shares her exercise videos with her fans and followers.

