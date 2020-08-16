Soha Ali Khan shares a sneak peek into Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday celebrations as she wishes her brother

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a celebratory photo with the birthday boy and husband Kunal Kemmu and also gave a sneak peek into last night's celebration. Check it out below.

Soha Ali Khan rang in brother 's 50th birthday on Saturday night with rest of the gang and looks like it was all things fun. The actress took to Instagram to share a celebratory photo with the birthday boy and husband Kunal Kemmu. For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor along with daughter Samaira, Amrita Arora along with her husband and Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu arrived at Saif and Kareena's residence to ring in the actor's 50th birthday.

Sharing a picture from last night, Soha penned a sweet note for her brother and wrote how Saif inspires her. Soha captioned the photo, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead. #happybirthdaysaifalikhan @khemster2

Check it out below:

Saif is Soha's elder brother by almost nine years. Their respective kids, Innaya and Taimur, often take social media by storm with their extremely cute videos and photos. As per reports, Kareena has planned an elaborate birthday blowout for the actor at home. The affair will be an intimate one and will likely see Saif's kids under one roof. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim will be present as well as other family members.

While there were plans of celebrating Saif's 50th birthday at the Pataudi Palace, the coronavirus crises played spoilsport. The family plans to host a grand celebration later this year.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan has elaborate plans for husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday celebrations; Find Out

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×