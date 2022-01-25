Soha Ali Khan shares throwback video of her putting daughter Inaaya in crib; Fans say, “Can’t stop laughing”

Soha Ali Khan is enjoying her motherhood to its fullest. She gave birth to her daughter Inaaya in the year 2017 and ever since then she is treating her fans with a glimpse of her embracing motherhood on Instagram. On Monday, she took to ‘gram to share a throwback video with her daughter with a funny twist. As soon as she shared the hilarious video, it took the internet by storm and fans also poured in their funny reactions.

In the video, Soha can be seen putting Inaaya in her crib but as soon as she reaches the crib, Soha’s legs go up in the air while bending down, leaving the viewers in laughter. While sharing the video, Soha wrote, “When you know it’s time to move to a toddler bed…#throwback #motherhood #bedtime #talesfromthecrib.” Fans also commented on the post. A fan wrote, “Can’t stop laughing.” Another commented, “Universally relatable.” While another one wrote, “It is funny and scary at the same time. Her legs are up in the air, man.” They also left laughter emoticons in the comment section.

Watch video here

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015, and welcomed their daughter Inaaya on September 29, 2017. They both share a beautiful bond with their daughter and often share photos and videos with her on their social media handles.

On the work front, Soha has recently made her digital debut with the comedy-drama web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The series also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Lara Dutta Bhupathi in the pivotal roles.

