Soha Ali Khan shares UNSEEN pic from Christmas celebration ft Inaaya, Santa Clause and it will make you go aww

Soha Ali Khan is one of the actresses who is quite active on social media. She is often seen sharing adorable pics of her happy moments with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu along with her loved ones and these are a treat for the fans. In fact, Soha had recently taken the social media by a storm after she had shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with family in Pataudi. While the pics went viral in no time, the Tum Mile actress is once again making the headlines as she shared yet another unseen pic from the celebration.

In the pic, Soha was dressed in a black sweatshirt with jeggings and warm boots. She had completed her looks with a reindeer antlers headband. The actress was seen posing with Santa Claus who was busy taking out gifts from his bag. On the other hand, Inaaya, who looked adorable in her multi-colour printed outfit, who was excited to get her gifts and was seen opening them one by one.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s unseen Christmas celebration pics:

Meanwhile, Soha recently got candid about her New Year plans and stated that it will be a private celebration with family. “The plan is same as last year. We will have a small intimate gathering. It will be just Kunal (Kemmu), me, my brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and maybe a couple of more people at the most. But it will be just dinner and no party,” Soha told India Today.