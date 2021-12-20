Soha Ali Khan shares UNSEEN pic of Taimur when she first held him in her arms; Misses him on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little rockstar Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his 5th birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in from every corner on social media for the Kapoor lad. From Karisma Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan a lot of family members have taken to their Instagram handle to share a picture with Tim and wish him on his special day. Even aunt Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share an unseen picture of Taimur from the time when she had first held her brother Saif Ali Khan’s elder son to wish him on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of her holding baby Taimur Ali Khan in her arms. Both of them are standing in front of a window as the sunlight falls on her face. We have to admit that Tim looks like a bundle of cuteness. In the next picture, we can see Taimur and Inaaya having their cute moment. Both the brother-sister duo sit next to each other and are having a gala time. Sharing this picture, Soha wrote, “I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!!”

Kareena Kapoor is currently under quarantine as she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She had herself tested positive after attending a gathering. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

