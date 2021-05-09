Soha Ali Khan shares video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu running on treadmill; Says ‘But getting nowhere’

Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is keeping herself busy with in-home activities. The actress shared her new video.

Actress Soha Ali Khan is very active on social media. She always shares pictures of her daughter and her activities. She gives a glimpse of how her daughter is helping amid the lockdown in Maharashtra. Due to a spike in Coronavirus cases, there has been lockdown announced in the country. Many states are under lockdown. Celebrities are also staying inside and urging fans to be at home. Amid this environment, the actress keeps sharing pictures and videos of her cute daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram.

This time also she has shared another video of her daughter running on a treadmill and captioned it as ‘Ever feel like you’re running fast but getting nowhere’. In the video, which she has shared on her Instagram stories, the star kid is seen dressed in a white frock and running fastly on a treadmill. Her face is not seen in the video. The little girl seems to be pro in this as she is doing it very fastly. The actress had recently shared her dancing video.

In the video, her daughter is seen dancing and chilling at home. She had written, “Keeping spirits high with our party for 1 ! #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe.”

Take a look here:

Inaaya and Taimur are very popular star kids. Shutterbugs love to click their pictures. Their aunt Saba Ali Khan also shares their pictures on her Instagram always. Recently, she had shared a picture of niece Inaaya admiring grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s film Aradhana poster. The film starred the late actor Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila in the lead role and had gone viral on social media.

