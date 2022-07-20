Soha Ali Khan shares video of her work out regime; Dia Mirza says ‘You are so inspiring’

Soha Ali Khan has been giving us intense fitness goals. With immense dedication, focus, and enthusiasm, the doting mother emphasizes on the importance of strength as she shares in her fitness diaries on social media. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals like a pro with every workout. Soha swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and ensures to never miss a day from her workout routine. The Rang De Basanti actress is indeed an inspiration.

Meanwhile, the actress shared an intense workout video in which she is seen performing various exercises. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Soha wrote, “Back to basics! #workout #fitness #back #backworkout.” As soon as Soha posted the video, actress Dia Mirza was quick to react and wrote, “Soha you are so inspiring” with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, her followers also rushed to her comment section and called her an inspiration. One fan wrote: “Absolutely amazing”, while another wrote: “Inspiration.”

Soha’s high intensity fitness routine comes with multiple health benefits. Squats help in burning calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in strengthening the tendons, bones and ligaments around the leg muscles. Besides the leg muscles, squats also help in working out of the hip muscles, calves, hamstrings and obliques.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently turned into an author with Kunal Kemmu as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th. Soha is also currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush. Whereas Sharmila is all set to return to films and will star in Gulmohar, which will also feature Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar along with Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in August 2022 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and is directed by Rahul Chittella.

