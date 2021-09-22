Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore & Inaaya offer duas, remember Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary

Legendary Indian cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi left for his heavenly abode, 10 years ago on the same date as today and remembering him, his daughter Soha Ali Khan joined mother Sharmila Tagore to offer prayers in Pataudi village. Soha along with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu prayed and remembered the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi. On Wednesday, Soha shared photos featuring Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya while offering respects to her father and remembering him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha wrote, "You are never dead to us until we forget you #inmemory #10years." In the photos, we can see little Inaaya praying while standing next to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's tombstone with her mum Soha and grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The trio could be seen praying and offering respect near the late legend's tombstone in the photos. Soha had travelled to Pataudi Palace to be with Sharmila Tagore and while she has been staying there with Inaaya, she has been sharing photos on social media.

Take a look:

Earlier, Soha had taken to her social media handle to share several throwback photos of her late father as she remembered him on his death anniversary. In a photo shared by Soha, Inaaya and she were seen sitting in front of the late Tiger Pataudi's photo. Sharing it, she wrote, "Abba 05.01.1941 - 22.09.2011." Her sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also had shared many old memories on her handle to offer respects on Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's death anniversary.

