Soha Ali Khan shells out major Monday motivation as she tries acing a headstand; Says ‘Work in progress’

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram and gave us a glimpse of her workout by sharing a picture that will surely give you all major fitness goals.

The gorgeous Soha Ali Khan is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood and her social media proves the same. The star wife is known for her dedication towards fitness and needless to say, she makes no compromises when it comes to her workout regime. Be it a weekend, or a working out at home, the stunning actress has been shelling out some major fitspiration of late. Now, in her latest post, Soha is pulling off all means to ace a headstand.

The Rang De Basanti star, who is an avid social media user, recently took to her Instagram story and shared a stunning picture from her workout regime. In the photo, she can be seen doing a headstand while posing for the picture-perfect. She can be seen trying hard to ace a headstand and seems she can do it like a pro. The photo read as, “Monday Motivation. Work in Progress.” The actress looks lovely in her casual outfit. Notably, Soha also shared an amazing picture with her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu. In the super stylish click, the couple can be seen twinning in black outfits and looked head over heels in love with each other.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the 42-year-old star has been a true blue social media star. She had previously posted a super cute photo of herself with her daughter Innaya Naumi and gave a glimpse of their mother-daughter time on social media. Soha had shared a stunning picture with her little munchkin wherein both twinned in yellow outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the diva made her Bollywood debut with the 2004 release Dil Maange More with and has several hit films to her credit.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

