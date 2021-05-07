  1. Home
Soha Ali Khan shows they are ‘Keeping spirits high’ & shares Inaaya Naumi's VIDEO of dancing, chilling at home

Soha Ali Khan shares a cute video of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the video, the little princess is seen dancing and jumping at home.
7386 reads Mumbai
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu dancing on a song Soha Ali Khan shows they are ‘Keeping spirits high’ & shares Inaaya Naumi's VIDEO of dancing, chilling at home
Amid the spike in Coronavirus cases across the country, many states have announced lockdown to curb the further spread of the virus. Shoots, schools, malls and other public places have been closed and people are advised to stay inside. Office-going people are working from home. Actors are also staying inside and keeping themselves busy by doing activities. Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is also staying inside, has shared a cute video of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu dancing and chilling at home. She is looking adorable in two ponytails.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Keeping spirits high with our party for 1 ! #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe.” Dressed in white colour frock with pink colour ribbon border, Inaaya is seen enjoying her time. She is even holding a wand and happily dancing. The cute video will make your day as it is a delight to watch. The actress even shared a picture of her daughter on Instagram stories and wrote, ‘Could really use a magic wand right about now.’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Inaaya is one of the most famous star kids. She and her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan are favourite muses of the shutterbugs. Recently, Saba Ali Khan had shared a photo of the little munchkin admiring her grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s picture. She was seen touching the poster of the film Aradhana. The 1969 film starred late Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila in the lead role. The picture had gone viral on social media.

