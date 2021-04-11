Soha Ali Khan snaps up daughter Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu's 'reunion' as father-daughter snuggle adorably.

On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan shared two new photos featuring daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu and it will simply leave you smiling. Check it out below.

Thanks to Instagram, we never miss out on Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's adorable family moments. The couple also do not hold back from sharing their family moments and often drop much-in-love selfies and videos. On Sunday, Soha did just that as she shared two new photos featuring daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu. Soha and Inaaya presumably were flying back to Mumbai from their north home Pataudi Palace.

While in flight, Soha helped Inaaya stay busy as she captured her totally immersed in colouring while sitting at the window seat. In the photo, Inaaya can be seen sitting cutely on her seat, wearing a mask and busy colouring. Soha captioned it, "Flight Mode."

Meanwhile, upon reaching Mumbai, Soha and Inaaya reunited with Kunal Kemmu and looks like the Lootcase actor missed Inaaya a tad bit more than she missing her dad. The father-daughter snuggled up and Soha snapped up this adorable moment as she captioned it, "Reunited" and "Bear Hug". The photo also featured Inaaya surrounded by her stuffed toys.

Take a look at Soha's photos below:

From Soha's Instagram activity, looks like the mum of one spent some quality time with her daughter Inaaya at Pataudi Palace for a few weeks. She recently shared a photo of Inaaya spending time with her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore while wearing a mask. Soha's captioned for the photo read, "Show your love. Wear a mask #wearamask."

Credits :Pinkvilla

