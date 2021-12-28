Soha Ali Khan sums up vacation blues in THIS photo with daughter Inaaya from Pataudi Palace.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya have spent most of December amidst the chilly weather of North India. The trio have been at Pataudi Palace for a while now and even celebrated Christmas with friends and family. On Tuesday, Soha revealed on Instagram that they will soon be returning to Mumbai. However, llooks like Inaaya is not in the mood.

Taking to Instagram, Soha dropped an adorable photo with Inaaya. Clad in their winter clothes, Soha and Inaaya can be seen standing at Pataudi's water fountain in the lawns. The candid picture shows Inaaya looking away from the camera, seemingly sad about returning to Mumbai.

Soha captioned the photo, "Looks like someone doesn’t want to leave." Fans were quick to add that one wouldn't want to leave if the location was as beautiful as the Pataudi Palace. Check out Soha Ali Khan's post below:

On Christmas, Soha along with Kunal, Inaaya and her mum Sharmila Tagore wore matching festive PJs. Their celebratory photos made it to Instagram. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be seen next in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The ZEE5 series features Soha, Nasseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and others. It is all set to stream on the OTT platform in January 2022.

