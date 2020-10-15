Soha Ali Khan takes us inside Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 'dog day afternoon' and it is adorable; See PHOTOS

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to share cute photos of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with her furry friend. The adorable photos will leave you in complete awe of the star kid.

Among the cutest star kids in Bollywood, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu always manages to leave the internet in awe of her. The cutie patootie lights up the internet every time her parents share photos and videos of her shenanigans. From learning yoga to indulging in art and craft, Inaaya has been spending her time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and Soha and Kunal have been sharing glimpses of it on social media. However, today, Soha shared a glimpse of how Inaaya was spending time with her pet and it is too cute to be missed.

Taking to her Instagram story, Soha shared a cute photo of her daughter Inaaya comfortably sitting on a bench and admiring the view. However, she could be seen enjoying the company of her pet pug as it sat right next to her on the bench. The cute photo gives fans a glimpse of Inaaya's love for dogs. The cute little girl could be seen clad in a striped multi-coloured tee with navy blue pants and sneakers. Though her back was towards the camera, fans surely loved to see the cute glimpse of Inaaya's 'dog day afternoon.'

A day back, Soha had shared another photo of Inaaya admiring the sunset while standing on the balcony. In the photo, Inaaya was seen clad in a yellow tee with two ponytails. The beautiful photo left netizens in complete awe of the munchkin.

Take a look at Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Inaaya turned a year older and on her birthday, Soha and Kunal shared adorable photos of her on social media. Not just this, several celebs also wished Inaaya on social media including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia and others.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

