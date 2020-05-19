Soha Ali Khan thanks the frontline workers by sharing a beautiful painting made by Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Soha Ali Khan shares a beautiful rainbow painting made by her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu thanking the frontline workers.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the cutest kids in B-town. The kid has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. This 2-year-old kid has already garnered a lot of fans at such a young age. Mommy Soha keeps entertaining the audience with cute pictures and videos of Inaaya leaving everyone in awe of the kid. The cute kid always manages to light up the internet when her parents drop her photos or videos on social media.

Amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal have been spending their time with Inaaya at home. The kid is having a gala time with Soha and Kunal and the actors' Instagram posts are proof of it. Recently, Soha shared a beautiful painting that was made by Inaaya for the frontline workers. In the painting shared, we can see the cute munchkin has painted a beautiful rainbow and stuck cotton at the end and start of the rainbow which represent the clouds. Showing Inaaya's artistic side, mommy Soha wrote, "Thank you TO THOSE AT THE FRONTLINE love Inaaya".

(Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan eating an ice cream while Inaaya Kemmu wanting a bite of it is what childhood is all about)

Meanwhile, a few days back Inaaya won hearts by turning a trainer for daddy Kunal and by helping in peeling peas. Amid the lockdown, Kunal had also shared a gorgeous photo of Soha cuddling Inaaya in her arms and Kareena Kapoor Khan was left in awe of the click. She even commented on the photo and called Soha and Inaaya ‘gorgeous two.’ Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal are trying to keep Inaaya entertained. For the uninitiated, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Inaaya two years later in 2017.

Check out the picture here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×