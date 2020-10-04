Soha Ali Khan turns 42; Hubby Kunal Kemmu wishes ‘the dictionary’ of his life with a cute post

As Soha Ali Khan celebrates her 42nd birthday today, hubby Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable birthday post for his sweetheart.

Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Sunday. As the gorgeous actress has turned a year older, her hubby Kunal Kemmu has shared an adorable birthday post for his sweetheart. Soha and Kunal are the cutest B-Town’s couple. However, several wishes are pouring in on social media for the actress today, but Kunal’s birthday wish for his darling wife is indeed the best one. Kunal’s wish is the first wish among all other birthday wishes for the actress. The actor has shared a cute picture of him hugging Soha lovingly from behind along with a sweet note.

While sharing the happy picture on social media, he wrote: "To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn't know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the dictionary when I'm out of words. Happy Birthday my love."

Check out Kunal Kemmu’s latest post for his wife Soha Ali Khan here:

Soon after Kunal posted the birthday wish for Soha, sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor wrote in the comment section, "Our favourites ...Have to agree on the dictionary part ...I have one too."

Meanwhile, Soha’s best friend Neha Dhupia has shared a few throwbacks from last year's U2 concert in Mumbai and in the caption, the actress wrote: "Happy birthday Sohe... The love I feel for you as a friend and the respect I have for you as a mother cannot be put down in words and more so if those words are for you because I know you'll be judging my English. Here's to a year filled with sugar free, gluten free , dairy free basically "free" cake and lots of conversations over coffee between 5pm and 6pm... Come back soon, we miss you loads."

Also Read: Happy Birthday Soha Ali Khan: From doting mum to Inaaya's bestie, check out mother-daughter's unmissable pics

Credits :Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Share your comment ×