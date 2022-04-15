Soha Ali Khan turns daughter Inaaya into a cute easter egg; Aunt Saba pours love on the little one

It seems like the preparations for Easter, also known as Resurrection Sunday, have already begun at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s household. Their daughter Inaaya never fails to celebrate Easter Day with her loved ones. Today, on Good Friday, Soha shared an adorable picture of her little daughter who turned into a cute Easter egg herself.

To note, Soha wrapped Inaaya in toilet paper to turn her into an egg. The excitement of the mother-daughter can be seen in the photo. While sharing the picture, Soha wrote, “My little Easter egg is ready to hatch!! #easter #eastereggs.” As soon as she posted the photograph, sweet comments started to pour in. Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi also showered love on Inaaya and commented, “Love her loads ..by jaan.” Fans also dropped sweet comments. A fan wrote, “cutiepie.” Another user commented, “So so adorably you two.”

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan had exclusively talked to Pinkvilla about her fashion influence and said, "I didn't make much of an effort before. I'd like to think I make more of an effort now and a lot of it came from Kunal. He said that if you're invited somewhere, it really makes a difference, especially to the host if you put in a little bit of effort, if you put on some lipstick, comb your hair and dress up a little.” Finally, the actress was egged on by her husband's advice, "I have started to do that."

