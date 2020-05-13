Soha Ali Khan turns muse for husband Kunal Kemmu's lockdown home photo shoots; See Pic

Soha Ali Khan posed for some candid pictures for her husband Kunal Kemmu. In the earlier photos, Kunal had addressed Soha as his 'favourite subject'.

Amid this lockdown, Kunal Kemmu is honing his photography skills and the actor's subjects are rather varied. After sharing some adorable snapshots of his beagle, Kunal turned to his wife Soha Ali Khan this time around. Soha, in turn, did not shy away and posed for some candid pictures for her husband. In the earlier photos, Kunal had addressed Soha as his 'favourite subject'.

In the photo, Soha Ali Khan can be seen adjusting her messy bun while she looks down. Opting for casual attire, she is sporting a white sleeveless top for the picture against a dark background setting. The photo is definitely pleasing to the eye. Sharing the latest photo, Kunal wrote, "Another one from the lockdown home photo shoots with @sakpataudi #khemsterclick #homephotography."

Check out the latest photo shared by Kunal Kemmu below:

Sharing a photo of Soha earlier, Kunal had written, "Time to do some photography at home with my favourite subject @sakpataudi #khemsterclick." Apart from Soha's photos, Kunal also shares adorable pictures and videos with his little bundle of joy Innaya Kemmu. Recently, the cute munchkin won hearts by turning a trainer for daddy Kunal and by helping in peeling peas.

On the work front, the 'Kalyug' actor was seen in Kalank in 2019. His comedy-drama Go Goa Gone 2 is in the pipeline and is reportedly expected to release in March 2021.

