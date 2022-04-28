Soha Ali Khan turns villain, beats up Kunal Kemmu in a funny video; Watch

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are two of Bollywood's most talented actors. The actors have been in a romantic relationship since 2009. In 2015, the actors got married. The duo are active social media users and often share funny videos of each other on it. On Wednesday, Kunal shared a funny video of his wife, in which, she is seen with a bubble face mask covering her face. The video ends with a collage of Soha's face and that of a gorilla. Sharing the Instagram reel, Kunal added to the caption, “Found Jaani Dushman’s relative. The end look.”

A few hours later, Soha shared a revenge video, in which she turned into a villain and beat up her husband. Kunal imagines Soha beating him black and blue despite pleading and it ends with Kunal’s beaten and battered face from one of his movies. Sharing the video, the Kalyug actor wrote: "Badla!! (It’s been quite a jobless Wednesday morning)" Soon after, fans were showered with laughing emojis in the comments section. Patralekhaa wrote: "Hahahhahah… just can’t" Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan added: "Madness! Lol" Rajkummar Rao commented, "You two," followed by red heart emojis and laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th. They also attended the book launch event which was held in Mumbai and was attended by their family members Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan.

