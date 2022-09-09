Soha Ali Khan twins with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in matching ethnic outfits; fans gush ‘cutest mom daughter duo’

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most adorable star kids. Soha, who is quite active on social media, often gives fans a sneak peek of her life with Kunal and their daughter Inaaya, and fans go gaga every time the actress posts pictures or videos of the little one. Now, the actress has shared yet another adorable reel with Inaaya, and it shows the mom-daughter duo wearing matching traditional outfits.

The reel is a compilation of several pictures, that show Soha seated on the couch, holding Inaaya on her lap. The mom-daughter duo are doing festive fashion right, as they were both seen in sharara sets with blue printed kurtis and rani pink flared pants. The actress can be seen planting a kiss on Inaaya’s head in one of the pictures, and it is too cute for words! Soha Ali Khan shared the reel along with a blue heart emoji in the caption, and fans flooded the post with the loveliest comments.