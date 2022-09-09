Soha Ali Khan twins with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in matching ethnic outfits; fans gush ‘cutest mom daughter duo’
Soha Ali Khan shared a new reel with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in which they can both be seen wearing matching outfits.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most adorable star kids. Soha, who is quite active on social media, often gives fans a sneak peek of her life with Kunal and their daughter Inaaya, and fans go gaga every time the actress posts pictures or videos of the little one. Now, the actress has shared yet another adorable reel with Inaaya, and it shows the mom-daughter duo wearing matching traditional outfits.
The reel is a compilation of several pictures, that show Soha seated on the couch, holding Inaaya on her lap. The mom-daughter duo are doing festive fashion right, as they were both seen in sharara sets with blue printed kurtis and rani pink flared pants. The actress can be seen planting a kiss on Inaaya’s head in one of the pictures, and it is too cute for words! Soha Ali Khan shared the reel along with a blue heart emoji in the caption, and fans flooded the post with the loveliest comments.
Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the two of them and while one social media user wrote, “Cutest mom daughter duo,” another commented, “You are such a hands on mom ..love to see you with daughter and definitely with @kunalkemmu.” Take a look at the reel shared by Soha Ali Khan below.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in 2015, and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.
On the work front, Soha Ali Khan will next be seen in Prime Video’s upcoming thriller series Hush Hush which will premiere on September 22. The series also stars Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles.
