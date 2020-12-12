Soha Ali Khan twins in yellow with her munchkin Inaaya Naumi as mother daughter duo share a ‘top secret’

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram and dropped an adorable photo of her and her little baby girl Inaaya Naumi. The mother-daughter duo looked super cute as they twinned in yellow.

If there is a one-star who has been constantly sending the internet into a meltdown with her adorable pictures it is Soha Ali Khan. The stunning actress has been dropping stunning pictures of herself and her baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, while giving everyone a glimpse of their mother-daughter time. And, going by her posts, it looks like little Inaaya is following her mother's footsteps in fashion as the mother-daughter have been twinning while shelling out major style goals. A few days ago, she had shared her picture with Inaaya wherein they were seen twinning in black dresses.

And, now they have again colour coordinated in yellow. The star wife recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a super cute photo of herself with her baby girl. In the photo, they can be seen twinning in yellow dresses as they seem to be in a playful mood. Soha captions the picture as, Bat girls!” Notably, the Rang De Basanti star shared the same click on her Instagram stories, writing, “Top Secret.” Needless to say, the mother-daughter duo looked lovely in a stunning yellow dress as they pose with utmost perfection.

Check out Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

On a related note, earlier in the day, the stunning actress shared an adorable picture of Inaaya wherein the little munchkin was seen colouring Santa Claus portrait. Previously, Soha had given us a glimpse of Christmas preparations at her place. She shared a picture of Inaaya decking up the tree with her father Kunal Kemmu.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

