Soha Ali Khan urges everyone to stay home as she shares an adorable photo of Inaaya gazing out of the window

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is seen enjoying the weather in a candid picture shared by Soha Ali Khan where the munchkin is busy looking out of the window.

Among the cutest star kids in Bollywood, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu always manages to light up the internet when her parents drop her photos or videos on social media. Just like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. We saw her dress up in a Halloween costume, celebrate Children's Day with daddy Kunal, chant the Gayatri Mantra and more where she stole the show with her cuteness. Over the past week, Inaaya’s photos have been shared by their parents on social media amid lockdown.

Today, Soha shared an adorable picture of Inaaya busy gazing out of the window. In the photo shared we can see the little munchkin standing near the window in between her soft toys facing towards the window looking cute in a pink coloured top and blue coloured tights and her hair left open. Looks like Inaaya is too busy enjoying the outside weather that she didn't notice her mommy clicking her picture. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Stay home stay safe." The actress has indirectly urged fans to stay home due to Coronavirus and because of the tropical cyclone Nisarga which is approaching Mumbai.

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: Check out the Malang star's most adorable moments with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu)

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal are trying to keep Inaaya entertained. Recently, Soha along with her daughter and Kunal celebrated the Malang actor's birthday. Infact, a few days back Inaaya won hearts by turning a trainer for daddy Kunal and by helping in peeling peas. For the uninitiated, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Inaaya two years later in 2017.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's post here:

