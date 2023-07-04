Soha Ali Khan visits Disneyland with Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya; WATCH how it went

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the most lovey-dovey couples in B-town and their daughter Inaaya is a bundle of joy. Soha often shares pictures and videos of them on her Instagram to keep her fans and followers updated. Currently, the actress is enjoying the summer vacation in the US and recently visited Disneyland with her husband and daughter. Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from her fun time with family and fans were all hearts.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya visit Disneyland

On Tuesday, Soha took to her Instagram and shared a video compilation of their visit to Disneyland. In the video, Inaaya can be seen enjoying to the fullest with her parents. The video captured the beautiful moments of Kunal and Inaaya too. The actress captioned it, "Where dreams really do come true. #disneyland #disney100"

Saba Pataudi commented, "Love my jaan ! Madly missing you guys! Have fun! See u soon!" And, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "She's the most adorable baby ever."

On Monday, Soha shared pictures where she can be seen posing with Kunal at Disneyland. In another picture, the sweet family can be seen cutely posing in Spiderman style. They all look cool in the summer with their sunglasses on. Inaaya can be seen smiling and hugging Minnie Mouse and Snow White. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, "Soha wrote, “Never too old for a good fairytale #summer2023 #disneyland #disney100 @disneyland @thinkstrawberries.”

As soon as Soha shared the video of their Disneyland visit, fans were quick enough to react to it. One commented, "She's blessed to have you guys as parents. Normalized parenting." Another said, "Awesome to see your family having normal life...it’s fun!!!!"

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

Soha and Kunal's work front

The actress was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, and Karishma Tanna. She is set to feature in Chhorii 2. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Kunal is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film Madgaon Express. The comedy-drama film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi, and Divyendu.

