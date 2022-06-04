Soha Ali Khan welcomes the weekend with lavender hues; Neha Dhupia REACTS

Weekend is here and that can only mean one thing - fun and relaxation! Of course our Bollywood celebs are also celebrating their weekends in the best possible way. Just a few hours ago, Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her sunny weekend. Soha is very active on social media and keeps her followers hooked on her by sharing exclusive photos and updates. She enjoys a huge fan-following who always wait for her sweet posts. She is also a fitness enthusiast. Soha often shares videos of her working out and motivating others to stay fit. Her posts are always wholesome - filled with Inaaya’s cuteness, her family’s cuteness and her gorgeous smile. It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch them.

In the post that Soha Ali Khan shared on her Instagram, she looked super pretty and gorgeous. The sun was glowing as she sat in a park with greenery surrounding her. She was sporting an adorable lavender sweatshirt with Pluto’s picture. Her hair was tied in a pretty bun and her gorgeous smile left us in awe of her. Of course, the picture was an instant. Fans from all over poured their love for the actress. Along with the post, she penned down a short but apt caption. She wrote, “Weekend”. Even Neha Dhupia loved the picture and commented, “Twilight sparkle”.

Soha Ali Khan shares a cute picture on Instagram:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th this year. Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush.

