Soha Ali Khan wishes Arshad Warsi on his 53rd birthday by sharing a goofy pic from Mr. Joe B. Carvalho days

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to shower birthday wishes on Mr. Joe B. Carvalho co-actor and friend Arshad Warsi. Take a look.

As actor Arshad Warsi turned a year older, Soha Ali Khan took to her social media to shower love on his birthday. The two previously worked in Mr Joe B. Carvalho together along with Javed Jaffrey and Vijay Raaz. The comedy film followed the story of a private detective who is on a mission to find his daughter who ran away from the house. In the film, Arshad plays the role of the detective, while Soha, who was his role interest in the film, played the role of a cop.

Sharing a fond memory from those days, Soha took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo with Arshad. The picture, which dates back to 2014, the two can be seen posing for a perfect shot while donning Christmas hats. The duo was promoting their film at an event in Delhi. In the snap, the two can be seen smiling with excitement as soon after they were also seen posing with Santa clause to rejoice the festive spirit. Fans were thrilled to see the duo’s performance in the film when it released.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s birthday wish for Arshad Warsi:

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan’s husband and actor Kunal Kemmu captured the 'shades of lockdown' in a series of monochrome photos of the actress. In the post shared by Soha, she could be seen in a pensive mood as she accurately summarized everyone’s emotions during the on-going Covid-19 lockdown. The star captioned it, "Shades of lockdown @kunalkemmu #lockdown #sunday #weekendmood."

