Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu makes a cute sketch of her cousin Taimur Ali Khan; PIC

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most loved star kids of B-Town. The actress often shares the most adorable pictures and videos with Inaaya, leaving fans mesmerized by her cuteness. Inaaya’s photos never fail to make fans smile, and they instantly go viral on social media. It is no secret that Inaaya loves to sketch. Soha Ali Khan often shows off her daughter’s cute sketches on her Instagram stories, and looks like, Inaaya decided to make a sketch of her cousin Taimur Ali Khan.



Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to flaunt her daughter Inaaya’s sketch. The picture shows a folded card, over which Inaaya had attempted to create a sketch of Taimur. She drew a sketch of a boy wearing a red shirt and blue pants and had his arms wide open. Next to the sketch, Inaaya wrote ‘Themoorbi’ in her cute little handwriting. Sharing the picture, Soha Ali Khan tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote, “Guess who?”