Sohail Khan and Seema Khan file for divorce after 24 years of marriage; Spotted at family court.

Almost 24 years after tying the knot in 1998, Sohail Khan and Seema Khan filed for divorce on Friday. The estranged couple were spotted leaving the Family Court in Mumbai as the paparazzi snapped them from afar. Seema and Sohail have not yet released an official statement on their divorce. However, they have been separated for quite sometime.

After tying the knot in 1998, Sohail and Seema welcomed their first child, son Nirvan Khan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy. Last year, the family celebrated Yohan's 10th birthday.

At the Family Court on Friday, Sohail and Seema were snapped making an exit separately. As Seema was seen heading towards her car, Sohail was surrounded by heavy security as he left the city's Family Court. A court source revealed to ETimes, "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other."

