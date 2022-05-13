Sohail Khan and Seema Khan file for divorce after 24 years of marriage; Spotted at family court.

At the Family Court on Friday, Sohail and Seema were snapped making an exit separately. As Seema was seen heading towards her car, Sohail was surrounded by heavy security as he left the city's Family Court. A court source revealed to ETimes, "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other."

After tying the knot in 1998, Sohail and Seema welcomed their first child, son Nirvan Khan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy. Last year, the family celebrated Yohan's 10th birthday.

The couple may not be in love any more but were once smitten by each other. The actor-producer had first met Seema, a resident of Delhi, while shooting for Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. At the time, Seema was reportedly living in Mumbai and pursuing her career in fashion designing. In no time, Sohail and Seema began dating and decided to exchange vows.

However, Seema's family did not approve of the union. Sohail and Seema reportedly then ran away from home and secretly got married in the presence of close friends and relatives following their respective religions. In two years time, they became parents to their son Nirvan and then later welcomed their second son Yohan in 2011. Seema's family eventually accepted the relationship.

While the exact reason for Sohail and Seema's separation is not yet known, the couple have known to be living separately since a few years. In fact, during the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Seema had also hinted at living in her own space as their kids shuttled their time between the parents and their home.