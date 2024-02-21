Sohail Khan says Salman is quite a good bowler; reveals he wants son Nirvan to assist Shahid Kapoor-Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan is one of the biggest and most popular stars in Bollywood. However, the Tiger 3 actor was also a very good bowler and was really into cricket. In a recent interview, his younger brother Sohail Khan spilled some beans on the same. He also spoke about why he wants his son Nirvan to assist actors like Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor.

Sohail Khan on Salman Khan's cricket love

In an interview with Zoom, Sohail Khan revealed that he used to play cricket with Salman Khan and Abraaz Khan outside their Galaxy apartment in their childhood days. He then revealed that Salman was a good bowler but he had to give up cricket after venturing into acting.

He said, “I don’t know when this switch happened — from cricket to acting. Salman was a left-handed bowler and quite a good one at that. Amid overnight success after he ventured into films, cricket was forgotten. Despite loving sports and adventure, he was suddenly burdened with a lot of responsibilities — of his fans and taking care of himself — he had to tread with caution."

Sohail also said that their father Salim Khan used to teach them batting in their long corridor. He revealed that Salman was the "biggest sports lover" in their entire family.

Advertisement

Sohail Khan wants his son Nirvan to assist actors

In the same interview, Sohail stated that his 23-year-old son Nirvan will start working with a director or an actor really soon. However, he stated that his son will be working closely with an actor instead of assisting a director. He said: “Agar aapko actor banana hai toh toh pata nahin kyun log director ke assistant ban jate hain. Senior actors must give junior and budding actors a chance to be around them and learn from them."

The Krishna Cottage actor further said that he wants his son to assist actors like Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor. "I would love Nirvan to assist actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar to observe them and read lines with them", he added. Explaining the reason, Sohail said that his son would learn the craft better in this way.

Sohail Khan and Salman Khan's work front

In an interview with News 18, Sohail revealed that he is finally taking his long-delayed film Sher Khan on the floor. Starring Salman Khan in the lead, the film will hit the floor in 2025. Revealing the reason behind the long delay, Sohail said that he would feel backdated after watching a Marvel movie every time he finished the script. "Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film, and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I’ve written and how I wanted the action to be. I knew that by the time the film comes out, it would look backdated", he said.

Previously, Sohail has directed Salman in films like Auzaar, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother, and Jai Ho. Salman, on the other hand, was last seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. A part of the YRF spy universe, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Apart from Sher Khan, he is doing a film titled The Bull with Vishnuvardhan.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan starrer Sher Khan to finally go on floors from THIS date; Sohail Khan says Marvel films made him feel backdated