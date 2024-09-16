Sohum Shah on creating Tumbbad 2 amid Munjya and Stree 2’s success; ‘They are not making dadi-nani ki kahaniyaan’

Actor and director Sohum Shah recently revealed Tumbbad 2 following the successful re-release of the first film in theaters, which generated significant excitement. In an interview with India Today, Shah emphasized the unique aspects of the film’s storyline and highlighted how it stands apart from other folklore-based horror films like Stree and Munjya. The director added that, "They are not making dadi-nani ki kahaniyaan".

When asked whether it would be easier to create Tumbbad 2 given the positive reception of Maddock's horror-comedy universe, which follows a similar theme, Sohum pointed out that there are significant differences. "I don't think that is a problem. Those films are different. None of them are like Tumbbad. There's a lot of difference in these stories," he said.

Sohum added that Tumbbad is the only film which is based on the idea of 'dadi-nani ki kahaniyan'. He said, "They are not making dadi-nani ki kahaniyaan. Our story is not based in modern times. Our film begins and ends in the period time. We have a rakshas, a demon. They are not dealing with such elements."

The actor expressed his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support of the re-release of Tumbbad. The film is performing exceptionally well at the box office, incredibly encouraging Sohum to move forward with Tumbbad 2. He recently announced the sequel with a brief teaser.

In the interview, Sohum, who also produces Tumbbad, mentioned that the significant love and support for the film would make it easier to produce Tumbbad 2. He explained that they are currently in the pre-production stage, working on finalizing the script, and will seek suitable backing once that is complete.

He also noted that Tumbbad is based on Maharashtrian folklore and was filmed on location in the state. The project had faced several delays and was shelved at one point, with the script undergoing multiple revisions before Sohum and Aanand L Rai came on board as producers.

The first part, Tumbbad, was directed by Rahi Anil Barve with Adesh Prasad as the co-director and produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. According to Pinkvilla’s box office report, the film's re-release has garnered nearly Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day, which is three times the amount it earned during its original run.

