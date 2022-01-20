Sohum Shah puts an end to speculation about ‘Tumbbad 2’, hints at a new interesting project

Tumbbad was one such film that won a lot of appreciation from fans and critics. Recently, actor Sohum Shah had taken to his social media handle to share a picture of his face covered with blue coloured paint. The moment this picture was shared it went viral and everyone started speculating the making of Tumbbad 2. But Sohum Shah put an end to the speculation by confirming that part 2 of the mythological horror film is not happening in the near future.

Earlier this year, Sohum had posted a picture of himself on social media with a blue face mask on, which led to speculation amongst the audience and his fans if ‘Tumbbad 2’ is in the making. But now setting the record straight, Sohum has clarified to his followers and fans that he is working on another project and not ‘Tumbbad 2’. Sohum says, “A lot of news is floating in the market with regards to Tumbbad 2. I hope it comes very soon. But right now, I am not working on Tumbbad 2 but working on another project which I will be announcing soon. All I can say about it is that it's very interesting and will be very different from my previous work."

Recently, the actor also took to his social media and posted a reel where he denied the news of ‘Tumbbad 2’ by mentioning, “#NotTumbbad2 Thanks for continuing to shower so much love on ‘Tumbbad’ but yeh look @sohumshahfilms ke ek naye project ke liye hai! #ComingSoon''.

However, Sohum’s denial has raised the level of excitement among his fans. With such interesting prep and prosthetics for his upcoming project, the actor is going to spring a huge surprise for the audience and his fans, wanting more from Sohum.

The actor’s brilliant performance in ‘Maharani’ was praised by the audience, who are eagerly awaiting for ‘Maharani 2’. The shoot of ‘Maharani 2’ is currently in progress and keep watching this space for more updates.

