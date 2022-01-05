Sohum Shah shares Tumbbad team reunion PIC; Excited fans now can't keep calm for film's Part 2

The 2018 mythological horror film Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve was a huge hit at the box office. Sohum Shah was seen in the lead role. Recently, he had posted a picture of himself with a blue face mask on, which led to speculation amongst the audience and his fans if ‘Tumbbad 2’ is in the making. Building the anticipation further, the actor took to his social media handle once again to share a picture, calling it, “Tumbbad Team Reunion! Par hum kya bana rahe hain? #GuessKaro!”

As soon as he shared the post, fans were quick to respond. One of the fans wrote, “Public waiting for Tumbbad 2”. Another wrote, “Something is coming?” Many demanded Tumbbad 2 along with shared fire emojis. Looks like Sohum surely knows how to keep the audience and his fans excited and curious about the announcement of his forthcoming projects. Sohum Shah, who acted and produced the movie, revealed that he is flooded with requests every day to take the film ahead and make it a franchise but he said that he will not do anything to simply cash in on the film's popularity.

Take a look at the post here:

With his production house, Sohum always comes up with something different and interesting, and the audience is in love with it. Tumbbad story shows Vinayak Rao and his search for a hidden treasure in the 20th century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

