Soldier 2 shoot to begin in 2025; will Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunite for sequel? Here’s what we know

Actor Bobby Deol is still currently basking in the success of his latest movie, Animal. Deol earned critical acclaim and won the hearts of his fans with his groundbreaking role. Looking ahead, there has been a lot of chatter about a sequel to his 1998 hit movie, Soldier.

A while back, Deol hinted at a sequel when he mentioned that he would like Ramesh Taurani to make one. Now, the veteran producer, who recently released the spiritual sequel to Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, confirmed that his plan to develop the Soldier franchise will materialize very soon.

Ramesh Taurani confirms Soldier 2

According to News18, he mentioned that they are making a sequel to Soldier and that shooting for the film would begin next year. While Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasury were not part of Ishq Vishk Rebound, there is uncertainty about whether Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta will reprise their roles in Soldier 2.

Taurani stated that the decision on the cast would depend on how the story shapes up.

Bobby Deol talks about Soldier 2

Deol sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, during which he spoke about his projects and the possibility of a sequel to his hit film Soldier.

Reflecting on his filmography, Soldier stands out as one of Bobby Deol's blockbuster films. When asked if there were any discussions about a sequel to the 1998 cult movie, the actor sighed, acknowledging that it had been a long time.

However, he responded with a smile, expressing hope that after the success of Animal, Ramesh S. Taurani, the owner of Tips, might consider making a part two with him.

Here's how Preity Zinta got Soldier

In an old interview with Radio Nasha, Abbas revealed that producer Taurani had arranged a meeting with Preity, who was initially supposed to work on a film directed by Shekhar Kapoor. However, the shoot for that film had not yet commenced.

Mustan recalled their meeting with Preity at Taurani’s office, mentioning that back in the day, there were no auditions. He described how she sat in front of them, spoke continuously for 15 minutes, and did not let them utter a single word. Despite this, they instantly liked her and felt she was perfect for the role, noting her chirpy and natural demeanor.

The duo further revealed that Taurani signed her for a three-film deal, which included Soldier, Kya Kehna, and another project.

Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta on the work front

Up next, Deol is now reportedly working on several Telugu and Tamil movies, including Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and NBK109.

Meanwhile, Zinta is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming project, Lahore 1947. The actress has been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. The movie, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, is produced by Aamir Khan and also features Sunny's elder son, Karan Deol.

