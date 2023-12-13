Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal lends his voice to Song Chiyul in Hindi adaptation of Korean anime series

Actor Ali Fazal, known for his recent role in the Tabu-led spy thriller Khufiya, has taken on a new venture by lending his voice to a character in the Hindi-dubbed version of the anime adaptation of the Korean webtoon Solo Leveling. The anime is set to be available for streaming on Crunchyroll starting January 6, 2024. Originally a best-selling South Korean web novel penned by Chugong, Solo Leveling was later adapted into a webtoon in 2018 before making its way to the anime format.

Ali Fazal provides his voice for the Hindi-dubbed version of the character Song Chiyul in Solo Leveling

Renowned for his involvement in international projects alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Gal Gadot and Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal takes on the role of providing the voice for Korean C-rank hunter Song Chiyul in the latest anime adaptation. Song Chiyul, depicted as an elderly figure, assumes the role of mentor to the vulnerable protagonist, Sung Jinwoo. Throughout the narrative, Song Chiyul guides Sung Jinwoo through the challenges presented by the Double Dungeon incident, and together, they confront its obstacles side by side.

The Hindi-dubbed version of Solo Leveling will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, coinciding with the global premiere of the anime on Saturday, January 6, 2024. In addition to the dubbed version, the streaming platform will provide subtitled versions for viewers to enjoy.

Ali Fazal shares his thoughts on providing the voice for the anime character

Expressing his enthusiasm, Fazal shared that he was genuinely excited about contributing his voice to the anime character. Joining the cast of Solo Leveling and providing his voice for one of its gritty characters presented a unique and thrilling opportunity. Fazal always strives to explore new avenues with each project, and this opportunity is undoubtedly a noteworthy addition.

Characterizing Song Chiyul as truly remarkable, Fazal expressed his honor at being part of the project. Collaborating with Crunchyroll and immersing himself in the anime world provided a fresh and exhilarating experience for him. He thoroughly enjoyed lending his voice to this character in Hindi.

To celebrate the launch, a fan-exclusive two-episode premiere of the new anime series is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on December 20.

