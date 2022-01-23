‘Some bonds are eternal’: Sussanne Khan meets ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his sister Sunaina’s birthday

While sharing a photo with the birthday girl and ex-husband Hrithik, Sussanne expressed that her bond with the two is meant for eternity. She wrote, “Some bonds are eternal same… darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you ALWAYS. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan.” In another post, she articulated, “Happy Happy birthday. Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022.” Take a look at the photos below:

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan turned a year older on Sunday, January 23. On the special occasion, the Krrish actor’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan reunited with Hrithik to celebrate the birthday party. Moreover, Sussanne also took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of their intimate get together. Going by the latest post, it seems that even after divorce Sussanne still shares a great bond of camaraderie with Hrithik Roshan’s family.

In the recent past, Khan has also been making headlines for her romance rumours with Arslan Goni. Previously, on Sussanne Khan’s birthday, Arslan Goni took to social media to share a romantic tribute for the birthday girl. However, what caught fans’ attention was Sussanne Khan ’s lovey-dovey reaction to Arslan Goni’s wish. In the post, we can see Sussanne sporting an infectious smile alongside Goni as the camera captures her. While sharing the photo online, Arslan penned a sweet caption hailing Khan as his ‘darling’.

He wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.” As soon as the post caught Sussanne’s attention, she quickly ended up dropping a romantic comment under the picture. While expressing her feelings, Sussane wrote, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’,” before adding multiple heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie, Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krissh. Apart from this, his Vikram Vedha remake has also created a massive buzz.

