‘Some bonds are eternal’: Sussanne Khan meets ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his sister Sunaina’s birthday
While sharing a photo with the birthday girl and ex-husband Hrithik, Sussanne expressed that her bond with the two is meant for eternity. She wrote, “Some bonds are eternal same… darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you ALWAYS. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan.” In another post, she articulated, “Happy Happy birthday. Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022.” Take a look at the photos below:
He wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.” As soon as the post caught Sussanne’s attention, she quickly ended up dropping a romantic comment under the picture. While expressing her feelings, Sussane wrote, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’,” before adding multiple heart emoticons.
Meanwhile, in terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie, Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krissh. Apart from this, his Vikram Vedha remake has also created a massive buzz.
