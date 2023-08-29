'Some experiments didn't go as planned', says Haddi star Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he talks about recent failures

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui gained a lot of popularity after delivering a wonderful performance in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Apart from this, he also appeared in a web-series titled as Sacred Games alongside Saif Ali Khan and won the audiences' hearts. Now, while the actor is promoting his upcoming film Haddi, Nawazuddin admited that he is going to choose scripts wisely because some of hos "experiments" didn't turn out well.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on doing experiements and failing

In a conversation with IANS, Nawazuddin shared that he is not sure as to what will happen in 2024, but he will be "very careful" while choosing his film scripts. Moreover, he also said, "I will choose the scripts wisely now, as some experiments did not go as planned for me. I will try to do only good films now.”

In a earlier interview with The Indian Express, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also spoke about having a desire to try out different genres and play a lead role in romantic comedies. He said, "After having done some very intense characters like Raman Raghav, Manto or Ganesh Gaitonde (in Sacred Games), I felt the need to do a few light films. Bits of those roles have stayed with me, taken a toll on me, they don’t leave your system. These characters have taken away a lot from me.”

The actor also commented on why his recent films were not doing well commercially. He said that it is an "interesting struggle" as the actor always wanted to try new things, different things, and that’s exactly what I am doing. Nawazuddin said, "I never wanted to be stuck to one kind of role or films. Today I am doing comedies, as well as films that go to film festivals, as well as commercial films. My struggle enriches me, it adds to my craft."

Work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing the role of a transgender in Anurag Kashup's upcoming crime drama Haddi. At the same time, the film will also feature Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun, Rajesh Kumar, Saurabh Sachdeva, among others. Haddi is set to be released on September 7.

Also, the the 49-year-old actor will also be seen in Rasikh Khan's Section 108.

