'Some experts were saying such films...': Vicky Kaushal delves into Zara Hatke Zara Bachke triumph

Vicky Kaushal, who recently celebrated the success of his romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is gearing up for the release of his next film The Great Indian Family. This movie also stars Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. The movie's promotional activities kicked off today with the release of its first song, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja. In this song, Vicky is introduced as the local singing sensation, Bhajan Kumar. Recently, Vicky opened up about his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Vicky Kaushal expresses his gratitude for the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

During the song launch of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film The Great Indian Family’s first song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, Kaushal, who kicked off 2023 with the success of his movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, expressed on Wednesday that he feels grateful for this period in his career where his films are doing well at the box office. Expressing his gratitude further, the actor said, “I’m thankful from the bottom of my heart for what happened with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The credit goes to people for showering love on the songs, story, and film. It was really special. It came at a time when some experts were saying such films will not work, and that this movie is meant for OTT.”

Vicky revealed being part of a YRF film was his dream

Speaking about his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family, Vicky revealed that this film was a dream come true for him. “I was very happy when The Great Indian Family was offered to me because it was my dream to do a YRF film. In my struggling days when I used to give auditions day in and day out, I did many of them at YRF. I used to look at YRF Studio and wonder if I’ll ever get to work in a YRF film. So this is like a dream come true for me,” he said.

About The Great Indian Family

Apart from the lead pair, the film, The Great Indian Family features a talented group of supporting actors including Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora, among others. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It's set to hit theaters on September 25.

