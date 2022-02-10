'Some memory my phone threw at me' Kangana Ranaut reminisces her time with Mila Kunis; PIC

Remember the time when you met a gorgeous celebrity on a flight and had a deep conversation? Don’t worry, even we don’t remember it because it has never happened to us! However, it seems the talented actress Kangana Ranaut had one of a kind story to share with her fans which she uploaded on her Instagram on Wednesday. Kangana is known for being an active presence on Instagram, where she doesn’t shy away from sharing glimpses of her personal life. On Wednesday, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress gave her followers a glimpse into the sweet interaction she had with Hollywood actress Mila Kunis.

In the selfie that Kangana shared on her Instagram stories, both the beautiful actresses could be seen with infectious smiles on their faces. While Kangana looked adorable in her high bun and spectacles, Mila looked stunning with a natural glow. Along with the picture, Kangana wrote, "Some memory my phone threw at me when we were in a flight together and had a conversation…I rarely do that but glad I captured the moment now wonder when will we travel again!” Such a sweet moment!

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas. The actress will also be making her digital debut as a producer in the film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leads. Moreover, she is also set to venture into the digital platform with a reality show, ‘LOCK UPP’ where she has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor.

