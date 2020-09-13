Someone call Rohit Shetty as Ranbir Kapoor dons the police uniform for a new shoot; See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor sports a police uniform for his latest project. This had us wondering, is it time Ranbir experiments with a cop role?

Is Rohit Shetty looking for another actor to add into his cop universe? If yes, we'd like to recommend for it! The Bollywood actor, who will soon be seen in Brahmastra opposite his ladylove , was seen out and about wearing the khaki vardi. The actor was seen facing the camera after six months of practising social distancing with his family in Mumbai courtesy the lockdown. In the new photos shared by his fan pages, Ranbir looked dapper as a police officer.

Although it isn't clear what he was filming for, Ranbir was seen sharing a laugh with the cast and crew of the shoot. In another photo, he was seen making his way to the police jeep. While fans speculated about the project, they also gave their approval to the actor's police avatar. "Police uniform, oh my God," a comment read. "Rk in Police uniform (fire emoji)", added another fan. "Rk singham," deemed another fan.

Check out the photos below:

Do you think Ranbir should try his hand at the cop role in the near future? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been working on wrapping Brahmastra. He was recently photographed with director Ayan Mukherji. The duo was making their way to the dubbing studio. It is reported that Ranbir and Alia have a leg of filming left. They will soon head back on the sets, along with Amitabh Bachchan, to complete the filming. Read more about it here: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt resume work on Brahmastra; Amitabh Bachchan to join couple to film final schedule

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×