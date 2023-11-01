'Someone say stop please': Janhvi Kapoor satisfies her late night sweet cravings with delicious dessert

Janhvi Kapoor has solidified her position as one of Bollywood's most sought-after young talents with her remarkable movies and compelling performances. She's poised to make her debut in South Indian cinema with Devara, an upcoming mass action film starring Telugu superstar Jr. NTR in the lead role.

Recently, Janhvi attended a grand event in Mumbai, looking absolutely stunning. Later, she shared a glimpse of her late-night dessert cravings, expressing her desire for someone to stop her from indulging.

On Oct 31, Janhvi Kapoor, who attended a lavish Mumbai event, gave her followers a sneak peek into her night via her official Instagram handle. In her Instagram story, the Good Luck Jerry actress shared a delectable dessert, expressing her desire for someone to intervene and prevent her from indulging further. She humorously wrote, "Someone say stop please" in her post.

Just a few hours ago, Janhvi Kapoor indulged in a Tres Leches cake from the renowned Magnolia Bakery in Mumbai before heading out for a walk. For those unfamiliar with Tres Leches, it's a delightful Mexican dessert. It's an ultra-light cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture and adorned with fresh whipped cream and a touch of cinnamon, making it a mouthwatering treat.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor's last appearance was in Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where she starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Her performance in the film received critical acclaim.

The actress’s South Indian cinema debut is eagerly awaited with Devara, a high-budget Telugu project directed by Koratala Siva. Starring Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR and featuring Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist, the film promises intense action set against a coastal backdrop. The movie will have a pan-Indian release in five languages, with the first part scheduled for April 5, 2024. Janhvi will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, a sports drama set for an early 2024 release. Additionally, she's set to play a young IRS officer in the upcoming political thriller Uljah.

