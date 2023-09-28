'Sometimes we are all shocked...': Dono star Rajveer Deol reacts to father Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success

Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol, is all set to step into the world of Bollywood with his upcoming debut movie Dono. The film is directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, who is making his directorial debut and is the son of Sooraj R. Barjatya. It was also co-written by Avnish S. Barjatya and Manu Sharma. As Rajveer is actively promoting his film before its release, he recently shared his thoughts on his father Sunny Deol's recent success with Gadar 2, stating that even within the family, it's sometimes hard to believe.

Rajveer Deol on Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2’s success

As Rajveer Deol is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Dono alongside Paloma Dhillon, during a recent interview with India Today, the actor opened up on his father Sunny Deol's latest film Gadar 2’s success and whether that’s an added pressure for him. He said, “They are two different movies. First, I am just so happy for him, and I am full of joy because I have seen him work so hard. It’s been a dream. Sometimes we are all shocked by the result.”

He further added, “There is pressure to live up to the legacy like that. But I try not to think about it too much.”

Rajveer Deol on “staying relevant”

The Deol family has remained significant across generations. Dharmendra recently made waves with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Sunny achieved success with Gadar 2. When questioned about the importance of staying relevant as part of the younger generation, Rajveer said, “Funny thing is as a family, we don’t promote ourselves too much. What they did with ‘Gadar 2’ is that they released ‘Gadar 1’ and that got the buzz going. About staying relevant, my family doesn’t talk about that much.”

He further continued, “They don’t tell me to go out, stay relevant, or create some controversy, to get the tide riding my way. They just say to focus on my work, my acting, because it is the characters that become timeless. His [my dad and grandfather’s] characters are timeless. I find it funny when people think they know how cinema works. None of us know what people want. Six months before, everyone was scared to release movies and then we had ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Gadar 2,’ so I don’t know what people wanted. But I will continue focusing on my work.”

Dono is all set to hit theatres on October 5.

